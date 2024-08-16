Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $40.40 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of United Therapeutics worth $40,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,734 shares of company stock worth $38,763,288 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $323.08. 369,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,033. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $343.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.69.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

