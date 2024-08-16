Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $42.10 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity National Financial worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. 591,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.