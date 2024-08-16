Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.62 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after acquiring an additional 369,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 334,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 10,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,192. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

