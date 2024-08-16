Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of NetScout Systems worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,475,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.70. 19,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,233. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

