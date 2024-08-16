Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,707 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $37,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 933,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,733. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

