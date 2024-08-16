Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 134,620 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. 158,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,194. The company has a market cap of $403.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

