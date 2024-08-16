Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 39,513 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,513 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of PPL worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 309,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,611. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. PPL’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.