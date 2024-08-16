Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 450 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.96. 48,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

