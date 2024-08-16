Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 1,789,602 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,789,602 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,672,000. HP accounts for 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of HP by 900.0% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 136.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 198.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $35.49. 4,823,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

