Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NWBI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, CFO Douglas M. Schosser acquired 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $657,663.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $193,046.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas M. Schosser purchased 7,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,663.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,885 shares of company stock valued at $306,645 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

