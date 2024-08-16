Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Ingevity worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.66. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $56.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

