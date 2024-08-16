Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $43,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in KB Home by 8.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 29,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $79.92. 849,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Get Our Latest Report on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.