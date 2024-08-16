Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 158,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

