Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,737 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AER stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 41,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

