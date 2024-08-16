Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 14,043 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $338,142,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after buying an additional 762,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $81.38. 15,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.