Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 23,630 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,630 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,551,000 after buying an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

NYSE:PB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. 13,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

