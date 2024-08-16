Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,854 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

