Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,004 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 203,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,360. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $76.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

