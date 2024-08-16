Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,431 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,007,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,032.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.35. 142,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $190.64 and a 52-week high of $303.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

