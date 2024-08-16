Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.75% of Douglas Dynamics worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 155,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,690. The firm has a market cap of $631.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.85%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

