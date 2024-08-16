Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 2,778,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

