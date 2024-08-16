Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $161.22. 44,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total value of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

