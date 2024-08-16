Welch Group LLC Buys 7,686 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 84,771 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.