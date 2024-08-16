Welch Group LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $574.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,812. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,313 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

