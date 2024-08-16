Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $11,647,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,195,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 120,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $3,609,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 50,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

