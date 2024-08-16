Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in FOX by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in FOX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 184,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,413. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

