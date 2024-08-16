Welch Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $35,726,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.13. 934,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,987.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

