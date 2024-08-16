Welch Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock remained flat at $30.17 during midday trading on Friday. 1,126,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,371. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

