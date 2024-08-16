Welch Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 227,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

