Wells Fargo & Company Increases Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target to $35.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDHC. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.
Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance
Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth $565,000.
Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
