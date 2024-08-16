Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $38.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.36 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

