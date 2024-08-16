Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,101. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.26. Western Digital has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,642 shares of company stock worth $2,714,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

