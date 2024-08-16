Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 794.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.90. 86,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,666. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

