Westside Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,455,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.67. 304,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,276. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

