Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 35,012 Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) by 933.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of enVVeno Medical worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in enVVeno Medical by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVNO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.24. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.97.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

