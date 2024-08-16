Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $363.67. The company had a trading volume of 588,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,708. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

