Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

