Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $384.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

