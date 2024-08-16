Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.50

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 210759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $523.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497,590 shares in the company, valued at $47,967,807.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,179 shares of company stock worth $9,531,433 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $1,096,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.