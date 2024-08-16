Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 26,600 shares.The stock last traded at $368.49 and had previously closed at $370.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company.

Get Winmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WINA

Winmark Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.