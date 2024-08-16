Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,236 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,236 ($15.78). Approximately 682,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 352,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($16.75).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.73) to GBX 2,150 ($27.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.38, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,041.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,118.47.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($179,902.96). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

