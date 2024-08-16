WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP

WPP Price Performance

Institutional Trading of WPP

NYSE:WPP opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WPP by 72.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WPP by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.