Wrapped BNB Hits Market Capitalization of $819.83 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $517.93 or 0.00875236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $819.83 million and $154.90 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

