Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $3,924.63 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,488,948 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,487,963.52536183. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3223794 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,512.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

