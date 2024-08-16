Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $535.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

