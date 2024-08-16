Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Insider Warton Wang Purchases 3,700 Shares

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 413.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 50,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

