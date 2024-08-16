Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 3,062,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,125,311. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

