Zacks Research Comments on Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,743. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -337.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,836,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,385.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,526 shares of company stock worth $830,133. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

