Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.81. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UI. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE UI opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $189.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

