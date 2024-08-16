Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 660,800 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

ZAPP stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

