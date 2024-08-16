Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Update

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 660,800 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research raised shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.
